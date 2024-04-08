iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

