Jacobsen Capital Management Acquires 1,813 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.4% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $153.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.27 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

