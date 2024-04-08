Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.27% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 271.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,490,000 after acquiring an additional 494,008 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 315,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,897,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 69,617 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $68.43 on Monday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $70.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

