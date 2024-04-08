Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,193,000. BetterWealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 369.5% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 519,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,357,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.31. The company has a market cap of $367.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

