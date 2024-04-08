Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,193,000. BetterWealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 369.5% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 519,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,357,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $367.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

