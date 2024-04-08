Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in K. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 491.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in Kellanova by 81.8% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at $498,486,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $4,169,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,853,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,426,460.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,788,920. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.13. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

