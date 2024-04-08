Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,058 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $26,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $157.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.