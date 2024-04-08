Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 64,554 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $31,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 54,184 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,250 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

