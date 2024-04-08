KRS Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $121.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

