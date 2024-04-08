Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $968.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $480.45 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $926.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $779.63. The stock has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

