Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Position Lessened by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.4 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $115.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $121.99.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 107.22%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

