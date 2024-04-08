Legacy Trust Sells 192 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Trust cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 4,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 38,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 47,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $121.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $481.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

