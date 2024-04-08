LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 150,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.39.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $152.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.63 and a 1 year high of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

