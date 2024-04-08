LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.17.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $104.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.71. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

