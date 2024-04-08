Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.6 %

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $243.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.32 and a 200-day moving average of $223.97. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.91 and a 52 week high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.