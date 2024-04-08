Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 957 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $357.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.89.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

