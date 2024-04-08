Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8,340.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,558,000 after buying an additional 1,026,274 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 34,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 21,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91. The company has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

