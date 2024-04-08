MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in MetLife by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 678.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 250,402 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $2,309,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.66%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

