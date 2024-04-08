MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $73.60 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

