Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,272 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Moderna worth $30,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Moderna by 36.4% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after buying an additional 94,810 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 116,840 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Moderna by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,086,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,199,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,249 shares of company stock worth $8,287,815. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $102.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

