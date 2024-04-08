Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after purchasing an additional 303,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,319,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,872,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,972,000 after purchasing an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

