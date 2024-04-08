Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $392.47 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $290.98 and a 52-week high of $407.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.