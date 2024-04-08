M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of M&T Bank worth $22,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in M&T Bank by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 92,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,759,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

MTB stock opened at $138.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.