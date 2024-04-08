Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 63 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $520.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $510.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

