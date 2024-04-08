New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 16,062 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,751,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of PG&E worth $31,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in PG&E by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in PG&E by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PG&E by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $16.81 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

