New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,435 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Builders FirstSource worth $26,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,737,000 after purchasing an additional 232,105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,771,000 after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $204.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.77 and a 200 day moving average of $158.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.81 and a 1 year high of $214.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLDR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.