New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,385 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of DuPont de Nemours worth $28,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $75.53 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 163.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DD shares. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.