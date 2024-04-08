New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,630 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $21,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $17,202,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 22,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI opened at $156.35 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.04.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.85.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

