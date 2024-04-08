New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $23.78 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,831 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $23,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 53,909 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 120,586 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,334,000 after buying an additional 711,820 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

