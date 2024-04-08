New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.25 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of SBA Communications worth $28,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $31,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $213.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $267.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.03%.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

