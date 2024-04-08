New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.53 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Delta Air Lines worth $28,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DAL opened at $46.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

