New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.10 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Dollar Tree worth $29,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $130.71 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

