New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $27,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,233.25.
Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE MTD opened at $1,300.84 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,260.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,161.06.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International
In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mettler-Toledo International Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
See Also
