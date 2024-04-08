New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $27,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,300.84 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,260.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,161.06.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.