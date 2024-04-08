New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,320 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $32,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,976,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,300,000 after acquiring an additional 306,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,238,000 after acquiring an additional 86,084 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.32 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

