New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $29,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.5 %

KHC stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

