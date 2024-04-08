New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Raymond James worth $24,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 32.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $128.29 on Monday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.