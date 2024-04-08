New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,395 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Dollar General worth $27,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.96.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $159.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.69 and its 200 day moving average is $131.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

