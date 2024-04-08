New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,778 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,778 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $22,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average of $95.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $105.67.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

