New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,006 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of American Water Works worth $25,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after purchasing an additional 477,235 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance lifted its position in American Water Works by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in American Water Works by 27.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,038,000 after acquiring an additional 118,221 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

NYSE AWK opened at $118.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

