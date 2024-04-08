New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,529 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,529 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Corteva worth $31,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Corteva Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

