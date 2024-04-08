New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,390 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of ANSYS worth $29,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,805,000 after buying an additional 154,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $3,273,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.2 %

ANSS stock opened at $341.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.05.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.