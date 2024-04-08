New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 49,191 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,191 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of State Street worth $25,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in State Street by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in State Street by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in State Street by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STT opened at $75.80 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

