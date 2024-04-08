New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $30,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $88.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.61.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

