New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of WEC Energy Group worth $24,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $80.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

