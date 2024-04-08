NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Raised by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $880.08 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $262.20 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $806.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,226 shares of company stock valued at $71,759,148 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.