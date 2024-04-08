NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $241.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

