Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Position Raised by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $187.67 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $190.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.46.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

