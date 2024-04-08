Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $22.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 255.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.