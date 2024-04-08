Park Place Capital Corp Acquires New Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 2,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $87.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $90.69.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

