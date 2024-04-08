Park Place Capital Corp Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Up 1.3 %

AXP opened at $222.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69. The firm has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.25.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

